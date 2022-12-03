- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- FIFA
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day
CLICK HERE
After the interrogation of Crime Branch unit 9 officials, it was revealed that it was the deceased's wife who plotted his murder with the help of another man. Shockingly, the deceased mother too had died having the same symptoms
The first thing that struck me about An Action Hero, though, is how often we’ve begun to watch movies, that are about movies itself02 December,2022 09:16 PM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
According to the police, the woman had approached the police on December 1, in her complaint she had alleged that she had placed an order for vegetables through an app based delivery service on November 30. She told the police that a delivery boy reached her house at around 3:15 pm while she was alone at home02 December,2022 07:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
A month after Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she suffers from the condition, Vikram Bhatt came out in support of her because he himself has been dealing with an autoimmune condition for 18 years. Mumbai experts shed light on myositis and why people need to take care30 November,2022 06:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Former women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj will celebrate her birthday on December 3, here's a look at some of her best International knocks (Pic credit- Mithali Raj Instagram account)02 December,2022 04:00 PM IST