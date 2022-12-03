×
Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai reports five new cases
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway on December 4
South Korean vlogger case: Court extends police custody of 2 accused till Dec 5
Congress likely to conclude Bharat Jodo Yatra on Republic Day: Sources
Shraddha murder case: Chess keeps Aftab engaged in Tihar Jail, says Police

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: 45-year-old woman, paramour arrested for killing husband

After the interrogation of Crime Branch unit 9 officials, it was revealed that it was the deceased's wife who plotted his murder with the help of another man. Shockingly, the deceased mother too had died having the same symptoms

South Korean vlogger case: Court extends police custody of 2 accused till Dec 5

South Korean vlogger case: Court extends police custody of 2 accused till Dec 5
Congress likely to conclude Bharat Jodo Yatra on Republic Day: Sources

Congress likely to conclude Bharat Jodo Yatra on Republic Day: Sources
Entertainment News
'An Action Hero' movie review: Retraction of a hero

'An Action Hero' movie review: Retraction of a hero

The first thing that struck me about An Action Hero, though, is how often we’ve begun to watch movies, that are about movies itself

02 December,2022 09:16 PM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
Mumbai
Mumbai: Delivery boy held for molesting Khar woman at her home

Mumbai: Delivery boy held for molesting Khar woman at her home

According to the police, the woman had approached the police on December 1, in her complaint she had alleged that she had placed an order for vegetables through an app based delivery service on November 30. She told the police that a delivery boy reached her house at around 3:15 pm while she was alone at home

02 December,2022 07:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Lifestyle News
Myositis: All you need to know about the autoimmune condition

Myositis: All you need to know about the autoimmune condition

Premium

A month after Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she suffers from the condition, Vikram Bhatt came out in support of her because he himself has been dealing with an autoimmune condition for 18 years. Mumbai experts shed light on myositis and why people need to take care

30 November,2022 06:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Happy birthday Mithali Raj, here's look at some of her top innings

IN PHOTOS: Happy birthday Mithali Raj, here's look at some of her top innings

Former women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj will celebrate her birthday on December 3, here's a look at some of her best International knocks (Pic credit- Mithali Raj Instagram account)

02 December,2022 04:00 PM IST



This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK