Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap
Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: SSC students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire
Maharashtra: How Mumbai-Pune e-way mishaps fell 30 per cent in one year
Mumbai: Clogged Nehru Nagar nullah gives rise to mosquito menace
Uddhav says time for unity or country will see dictatorships post 2024 polls

At the meeting, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said MVA will contest the local bodies' elections together in an alliance

IN PHOTOS: Fatima, Vicky, Sanya celebrate the wrap of 'Sam Bahadur' shoot

 15 March,2023 08:47 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Rani Mukerji's performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' leaves Rekha impressed

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother that fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children

15 March,2023 08:16 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Mumbai
Western Railway announces revision of some train timings, check complete details

The Western Railway said that with a view to enhance the punctuality of trains, the Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of some trains

15 March,2023 05:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Climate crisis is not gender neutral and here’s how women are affected more

Inequalities experienced by marginalised women are amplified by the impacts of climate change affecting their education, safety, health, and job security. Experts share how there is a need for a systemic change to empower women to solve these challenges

15 March,2023 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Chhetri may be playing his last season: Igor Stimac

Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri "may be playing the last season" of his illustrious career, feels Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac, who is hoping that his star player would be saving his best for the last in the coming months

15 March,2023 04:50 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI

