Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
Weather News

In Focus

Probe of Kolkata doctor rape-murder transferred to CBI

The Calcutta High Court directed police to hand over all documents related to the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case to CBI by 10 am on Wednesday.

Javed Akhtar reveals Salman Khan was a shy child, Arbaaz was a regular seducer

13 August,2024 04:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Vyjayanthimala was replaced in a movie leading to a feud with Dilip Kumar

In the post, Saira explains why she refers to Vyjayanthimala as Akka and also, opens up about a fallout which had occurred between Dilip Kumar and the former actress

13 August,2024 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Top News: Mumbai doctors join in protests; markets dip marginally and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

13 August,2024 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Celebrating India’s royal kitchens one pop-up at a time

At a time when global cuisine has reached our doorstep, Indian restaurants and hotels are celebrating royal kitchens of India through unique experiences that are making people curious

13 August,2024 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News

"It's going to be a competitive series": Ricky Ponting on Border-Gavaskar trophy

Ricky Ponting stated that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a five-match series for which it will be important. After the first two Test matches, the focus will shift to the Gabba Test which will start from December 14 to December 18. The Fifth Test, which will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7

13 August,2024 04:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

