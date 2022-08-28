In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai reports 625 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths; active tally at 5,17727 August,2022 07:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,42,708, while the death toll increased to 19,684
Sources say 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' jodi Kartik-Kiara to kick off shoot of love story 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' at Goregaon hotel from September 3. Even as Aamir Khan is contemplating a break before working on his next with director RS Prasanna, buzz is that 'Mogul', his biopic on the late music baron, has been put on hold. Exclusive! Nargis Fakhri on love, romance and marriage. Pushkar-Gayathri: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are generous actors. Lawyer Zameer Nathani reveals what goes into celebrity contracts, says Katrina Kaif is smart.27 August,2022 07:47 PM IST | mumbai
Hill is being flattened to make way for a golf course in the area; NGO NatConnect Foundation informed authorities about quarrying activity at the spot in May 202227 August,2022 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
As ethnic fads rule people’s minds ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and September festive events, paying attention to your footwear is as important as picking a perfect outfit. If you are looking for tips, here’s a guide on how to lift your shoe game27 August,2022 05:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan outplayed Sri Lanka in all three departments of the game to register an eight-wicket victory in the opening game of the Asia Cup 202227 August,2022 10:59 PM IST | Dubai | ANI