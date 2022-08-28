×
Mumbai reports 625 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths; active tally at 5,177

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,42,708, while the death toll increased to 19,684

Maharashtra: Auto fares to increase in Pune from Sept 1

Exclusive! Nargis Fakhri on love, romance and marriage Flashback with the stars

Entertainment News
Enough of scares, now romance, Gulshan Kumar biopic on the backburner
Sources say 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' jodi Kartik-Kiara to kick off shoot of love story 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' at Goregaon hotel from September 3. Even as Aamir Khan is contemplating a break before working on his next with director RS Prasanna, buzz is that 'Mogul', his biopic on the late music baron, has been put on hold. Exclusive! Nargis Fakhri on love, romance and marriage. Pushkar-Gayathri: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are generous actors. Lawyer Zameer Nathani reveals what goes into celebrity contracts, says Katrina Kaif is smart.    

27 August,2022 07:47 PM IST | mumbai
Mumbai
CIDCO has no nod to cut down Kharghar hill: RTI

Hill is being flattened to make way for a golf course in the area; NGO NatConnect Foundation informed authorities about quarrying activity at the spot in May 2022

27 August,2022 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Fashion tips: Enhance your look with right pair of footwear this festive season

Premium

As ethnic fads rule people’s minds ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and September festive events, paying attention to your footwear is as important as picking a perfect outfit. If you are looking for tips, here’s a guide on how to lift your shoe game

27 August,2022 05:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Asia Cup 2022: All-round show from Afghanistan sees them crush Sri Lanka

Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan outplayed Sri Lanka in all three departments of the game to register an eight-wicket victory in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2022

27 August,2022 10:59 PM IST | Dubai | ANI

