Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
Salman Khan threat: Man held from Rajasthan sent to police custody till April 3
Salman Khan was allegedly threatened via an email that was received at his office on March 23. An FIR was registered at the Bandra Police Station following a complaint in the matter, Mumbai Police sources said

Ravi Kishan reveals facing casting couch by woman who is a 'big shot'

27 March,2023 03:26 PM IST | mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Alia Bhatt shares new pics from her London vacation with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt was in London for her 30th birthday

27 March,2023 04:01 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Mumbai: ‘Power connection obtained in dead woman’s name’

Sakinaka local alleges applicant claims he bought disputed land from deceased

27 March,2023 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Nidhi Lodaya
Lifestyle News
World Theatre Day 2023: Monica Chaudhary and other artists dwell on the art form

The magic of theatre seems to be elusive to younger audiences with entertainment today only one click away in our homes. Yet, some of the country's younger hearts are ensuring that this magic lives on

27 March,2023 01:19 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Chris Broad ‘misread’ Indore pitch?

Indore rating changed from “poor” to “below average” by ICC after BCCI appeal; Gavaskar’s views vindicated

27 March,2023 02:26 PM IST | Indore | A Correspondent

