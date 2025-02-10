Breaking News
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: ‘Local contractors break Dahanu farm fences, causing crop loss’
The Dubai cyber fraud hotspots that target Indians
Nashik teen becomes first fatality on Mumbai Coastal Road
23-year-old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station
SGNP crackdown: 5000 squatters served eviction notices
Mobile phone explodes in Mumbai local train's women compartment
The officials said that the railway police personnel immediately responded to the situation and managed to control the situation by using a fire extinguisher

Spotted in the city: Tamannaah Bhatia, Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and others

10 February,2025 10:14 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
B Praak cancels podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia amid India's Got Latent row

B Praak said, "I was about to go for a podcast on BeerBiceps and we canceled that because of the kind of pathetic thinking and the kind of words used on Samay Raina's show"

10 February,2025 10:55 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Mumbai
Work of major city bridges should be completed before monsoon: BMC

Several key infrastructure projects are underway in Mumbai under the BMC’s bridge department

10 February,2025 09:50 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Almost half of India say stress is the reason they can't sleep well: Survey

About 30 per cent of Indians report general stress disrupting their sleep, while 18 per cent say work stress is to blame. Women (38 per cent) reported higher stress levels than men (23 per cent)

10 February,2025 07:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
ODIs: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sachin, Dravid

After a match-winning knock against England in the second ODI, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma overtook two countrymen in the format. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

10 February,2025 03:02 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

