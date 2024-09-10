Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
Police arrest driver after crash involving car owned by Bawankule's son

The Audi car owned by Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth area here in the early hours of Monday, after which Hawre and one more occupant - Ronit Chittamwar - were apprehended by police

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' re-release: After 20 years, film wins at the BO

10 September,2024 12:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sohail Khan finds love again after divorce with Seema Sajdeh?

Sohail Khan seems to have found love once again. The actor who got divorced from Seema Sajdeh two years ago was spotted with a mystery woman on Monday night

10 September,2024 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane: Eleven passengers sustain injuries after ST bus rams into metro pillar

The authorities said that traffic controllers and MSRTC officials are on the site to handle the situation.

10 September,2024 11:51 AM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Lollapalooza India 2025: Green Day, Shawn Mendes to perform in Mumbai

Set to take place on March 8 - 9 in 2025, the music festival will see EDM powerhouse Zedd and the unstoppable John Summit will be dropping beats, along with Nothing But Thieves performing rock

10 September,2024 10:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
No Bumrah, no Siraj, Sourav Ganguly names this pacer to watch out for

Following Bangladesh's historic series sweep against Pakistan, Sourav Ganguly heaped praises on the "Bengal Tigers" by saying it is not easy to defeat Pakistan at their home, but still gave India an edge over Bangladesh

10 September,2024 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

