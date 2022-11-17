×
Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Portrait of a psychopath
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees

Measles outbreak: Local doctors in Govandi step in to report suspected cases

BMC officials meet with local madrassas, ask teachers to reach out to students and parents about need for immunisation

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Leopard believed to be behind attacks at Aarey finally trapped

After 18 years, 'The Princess Diaries' is all set to return

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway does not have a deal to return, but she has publicly stated her support for a third instalment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new film move forward beyond the script stage

17 November,2022 10:27 AM IST | Los Angeles | ANI
Mid-day Impact

Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation

This paper’s expose results in a detailed survey of Mumbai’s oldest industrial hub, which shows the land meant for industries has been gobbled up by bars, restaurants, a banquet hall, garages, studios, sports facilities!

17 November,2022 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
An expert guide to men’s mental health, gender gap and societal expectations

Ahead of International Men’s Day, mental health practitioners explain how distinctively mental health issues present themselves in men

17 November,2022 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Suryakumar Yadav retains top spot in ICC T20I rankings

That performance helped him achieve a career-best rating of 869 points

17 November,2022 08:12 AM IST | Dubai | Agencies



