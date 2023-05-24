Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday

With no respite from MMRDA officials despite assurances from both local leaders and even the CM, residents to launch public protest

Sunny Leone: Tried not to show that people’s comments hurt me

24 May,2023 07:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Entertainment News
Have you heard? Sara and Nimrat join Akki’s next

Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the two leading ladies, are joining Akshay Kumar in Dinesh Vijan’s next production

24 May,2023 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Mumbai
Mumbai: ‘How could I have alcohol if I knew I had to drive the car?’

Driver of BMW involved in accident in which a woman lost her life claims he was not drunk and ill-designed speed breaker on road caused him to lose control of his vehicle

24 May,2023 07:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
An expert guide to reverse grey hair with natural remedies

For ages, pure and natural dyes have been used to reverse greying of hair. To understand other natural remedies that can come in handy in preventing greying of hair, Midday Online spoke to the entrepreneur Radhika Iyer Talati. Here is what she suggests

24 May,2023 09:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
With Mumbai's batting finally clicking, LSG bowlers have task cut out at Chepauk

With a batting line-up that has chased down 200-plus targets four times this season, Mumbai Indians appear all set to belt out another hit against Lucknow Super Giants in tonight’s Eliminator at Chennai

24 May,2023 07:33 AM IST | Chennai | R Kaushik

