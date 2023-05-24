- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Powerlist
With no respite from MMRDA officials despite assurances from both local leaders and even the CM, residents to launch public protest
Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the two leading ladies, are joining Akshay Kumar in Dinesh Vijan’s next production24 May,2023 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Driver of BMW involved in accident in which a woman lost her life claims he was not drunk and ill-designed speed breaker on road caused him to lose control of his vehicle24 May,2023 07:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
For ages, pure and natural dyes have been used to reverse greying of hair. To understand other natural remedies that can come in handy in preventing greying of hair, Midday Online spoke to the entrepreneur Radhika Iyer Talati. Here is what she suggests24 May,2023 09:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
With a batting line-up that has chased down 200-plus targets four times this season, Mumbai Indians appear all set to belt out another hit against Lucknow Super Giants in tonight’s Eliminator at Chennai24 May,2023 07:33 AM IST | Chennai | R Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT