Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
City News

In Focus

Maharashtra: 60-year-old man falls into 15-foot deep drain in Thane, rescued

A 60-year-old man was rescued after he fell into a 15-foot deep 'nullah' (major drain) in Thane, the officials said

Ranbir Kapoor on being reminded of father Rishi Kapoor during Animal shoot

Ranbir Kapoor on being reminded of father Rishi Kapoor during Animal shoot

23 November,2023 06:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Camera reportedly hits Suriya's shoulder on Kanguva sets, actor suffers injury

Camera reportedly hits Suriya's shoulder on Kanguva sets, actor suffers injury

Tamil star Suriya was reportedly injured on the sets of the movie Kanguva after a rope camera fell on his shoulder

23 November,2023 04:54 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Pandemic body bag purchase 'scam': Former mayor Pednekar appears before ED

Pandemic body bag purchase 'scam': Former mayor Pednekar appears before ED

The ED is probing alleged money laundering in the civic purchase of body bags and wanted to question Pednekar

23 November,2023 06:54 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Anti-pollution diet: Top foods to cleanse your system

Anti-pollution diet: Top foods to cleanse your system

An anti-pollution diet can be your natural defense against the harmful effects of polluted air

23 November,2023 08:17 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Australia on the charge as Josh Inglis slams maiden T20I hundred in 47 balls
LIVE

Australia on the charge as Josh Inglis slams maiden T20I hundred in 47 balls

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series

23 November,2023 08:16 PM IST | Visakhapatnam | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK