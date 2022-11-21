×
Mehrauli killing: Aftab came to Vasai to shift items after killing Shraddha

Delhi cops interrogate owner of moving service, to see whether evidence was destroyed in Mumbai

Adani group's Rs 493-cr open offer for NDTV to start from Tuesday

Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passes away at 85

Entertainment News
FIFA World Cup 2022! Dino Morea: I want to see Ronaldo, Messi go with a bang
FIFA World Cup 2022

Actor Dino Morea is an avid football fan who is also part of 'All Stars Football club'

21 November,2022 04:56 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
Delhi Riots: HC says it will hear bail pleas of accused on daily basis

Last week, the bench had observed that being a special bench, it did not assemble on a regular basis and therefore, it needed to "take a call" on whether these bail pleas could be heard by it or if they had to be sent to the designated bench

21 November,2022 07:02 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Why city-based homemakers are ditching Hindi soaps for K-dramas
World Television Day

Premium

The K-wave in India is synchronous with the booming love for Korean dramas in the country, among not only Gen Z or millennial audiences but middle-aged and older adults too. In the final piece of a six-part series exploring the cultural influence of Korean content, we ask city-based homemakers to share their experiences of indulging in K-dramas

21 November,2022 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar fans disappointed after 0-2 defeat to Ecuador

Ecuador’s veteran striker Enner Valencia, 33, scored a brace against the World Cup debutants, but the local fans here were unhappy about the manner in which their team were totally outplayed

21 November,2022 04:32 PM IST | Al Khor | Ashwin Ferro



