-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Officials cite high footfall for inclusion, say funding will be at par with stations’ requirements
Jr NTR announced that he has completed his part in Devara Part 1, which stars Janhvi Kapoor. The actor shared the news on X, posting a picture from the set14 August,2024 08:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lok Chalwal members led protest against Dharavi rehab land acquisition14 August,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
While the festive season brings joy and celebration, it can also pose several mental health challenges. As Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and other festivals approach, mental health experts suggest ways to keep one’s well-being in check14 August,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Ben Stokes had returned to full fitness following knee surgery in November 2023, which had previously limited his role to batting only. Since his return, he resumed bowling duties, featuring in the series against India earlier this year and more recently against the West Indies. England recorded a 3-0 series sweep against the West Indies14 August,2024 11:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT