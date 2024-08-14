Breaking News
Mumbai: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 per cent
Mumbai: Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach run over
Mumbai doctors’ strike continues; demands for security mount
Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list
Mumbai: Teacher held for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl in Nalasopara
Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list

Officials cite high footfall for inclusion, say funding will be at par with stations’ requirements

Independence Day 2024: Dialogues that evoke the spirit of patriotism

14 August,2024 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
It's a wrap! Jr NTR finishes his shoot for Devara Part 1

Jr NTR announced that he has completed his part in Devara Part 1, which stars Janhvi Kapoor. The actor shared the news on X, posting a picture from the set

14 August,2024 08:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Kurla residents block dairy land clean-up

Lok Chalwal members led protest against Dharavi rehab land acquisition

14 August,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
How to keep your mental health on track during the festive season

Mid-Day Premium How to keep your mental health on track during the festive season

While the festive season brings joy and celebration, it can also pose several mental health challenges. As Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and other festivals approach, mental health experts suggest ways to keep one’s well-being in check

14 August,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
ECB names stand-in captain, Ben Stokes ruled out for Sri Lanka Test series

Ben Stokes had returned to full fitness following knee surgery in November 2023, which had previously limited his role to batting only. Since his return, he resumed bowling duties, featuring in the series against India earlier this year and more recently against the West Indies. England recorded a 3-0 series sweep against the West Indies

14 August,2024 11:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

