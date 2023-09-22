Breaking News
Lalbaugcha Raja receives over Rs 1 cr in donations in just 2 days of Ganeshotsav
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 28 new cases
Dhangar quota demand: Will study methodology of other states, says CM Shinde
Four of family found dead inside house in Ujjain
Maharashtra: Inferior quality betel nuts seized in Nagpur, says FDA
3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident at the age of 58
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Mumbai weather update: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall

Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall

Nayanthara dismisses reports of tiff with Jawan director Atlee

Nayanthara dismisses reports of tiff with Jawan director Atlee

22 September,2023 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Udaipur airport decked up to welcome couple and guests

Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Udaipur airport decked up to welcome couple and guests

Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Bride-to-be and groom-to-be will be arriving in Udaipur today with their family. The couple will tie the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace in Rajasthan. For their welcome, the Udaipur airport was decked up, with dancers and musicians arranged to welcome them and the guests (All Photos/ Yogen Shah and Social Media)

22 September,2023 08:18 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mumbai: 60 per cent idols immersed in natural bodies

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai: 60 per cent idols immersed in natural bodies

Despite making right noises in the run-up to Ganeshotsav,Mumbai still has a long way to go when it comes to green initiatives

22 September,2023 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
How Muslims welcome Lalbaugcha Raja at Byculla and Nagpada

Mid-Day Premium How Muslims welcome Lalbaugcha Raja at Byculla and Nagpada

Lalbaughcha Raja procession travels through Muslim-dominant locations of South Bombay – Byculla, Nagpada, Agripada, Do Taki to conclude the immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty

14 September,2023 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
India vs Australia: Both sides of the story

India vs Australia: Both sides of the story

India and Australia battling injury worries ahead of World Cup as 3-match ODI series begins in Mohali today

22 September,2023 08:08 AM IST | Mohali | Santosh Suri

Trending News:


