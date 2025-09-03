-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
Chhagan Bhujbal, a key representative of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, expressed his dissatisfaction with the GR, which was issued following activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to shoot the grand climax of Love & War in Sicily, Italy. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has already completed 125 days of shooting. The climax promises peak drama, romance, and a song sequence03 September,2025 06:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The forty-seven-year-old leader, who had been an integral part of the party and its political campaigns, stated that there was pressure on her father to take action against her. She accused Harish Rao of working with Telangana Chief Minister (CM) Revanth Reddy to undermine the BRS and the KCR family03 September,2025 06:35 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
In the ongoing series on street food and their health benefits, we speak to city-based health experts about the much-loved South Indian dish, as they dive into its nutrition contents and more03 September,2025 06:46 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin flanked Xi Jinping at a massive parade of military might in Beijing on Wednesday. Pics/AFP03 September,2025 06:33 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT