Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
WR’s RPF recovers lost bag with valuables worth Rs 15.83 lakh, returns it to pax

The RPF officials during their duty had made the recovery of the lost at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai on February 16

Sivakarthikeyan’s next with AR Murugadoss titled Dil Madharasi

17 February,2025 04:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Here's why Shraddha Kapoor didn't pitch for her own brand on Shark Tank India

While the Sharks looked quite excited to see Shraddha Kapoor's brand on Shark Tank India, they were equally disappointed with her absence during the pitch

17 February,2025 06:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
India's got latent row: Maharashtra cyber summons Samay Raina

Raina, who is currently in the USA, had requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement via video conferencing

17 February,2025 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Mumbai docs save teen after severe poisoning from home pesticide treatment

The Jain family unknowingly inhaled Aluminium Phosphide fumes the morning after pest control was conducted in their home. Neev, who had been unwell for a few days before exposure, suffered the most

17 February,2025 07:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Bumrah-less India hope for Shami's wrist magic to reclaim Champions Trophy

In the Champions Trophy, Shami is all set to partner Arshdeep Singh. But for all his skills and promise, Arshdeep is not yet at Bumrah's level

17 February,2025 04:43 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent

