-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The RPF officials during their duty had made the recovery of the lost at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai on February 16
While the Sharks looked quite excited to see Shraddha Kapoor's brand on Shark Tank India, they were equally disappointed with her absence during the pitch17 February,2025 06:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Raina, who is currently in the USA, had requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement via video conferencing17 February,2025 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
The Jain family unknowingly inhaled Aluminium Phosphide fumes the morning after pest control was conducted in their home. Neev, who had been unwell for a few days before exposure, suffered the most17 February,2025 07:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In the Champions Trophy, Shami is all set to partner Arshdeep Singh. But for all his skills and promise, Arshdeep is not yet at Bumrah's level17 February,2025 04:43 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT