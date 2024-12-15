Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Patole
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
39 Mahayuti leaders take oath as Maharashtra ministers in Nagpur: WATCH HERE

BJP's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with party's Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, and Nitesh Rane, were among those who took the oath

Top TV controversies of 2024

15 December,2024 06:20 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Mumbai: Man arrested for flashing at woman in public after video goes viral

A 27-year-old man from Agra was arrested by Gamdevi police for allegedly flashing at a woman in a shared taxi, an act that was captured in a viral video. The police tracked him down using social media and CCTV footage.

15 December,2024 12:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Entertainment News
‘You are not making it Vivian’s show’: ‘Sirf Tum’ actor’s wife schools him

Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house to give him an earful and make him realize that his fans have high expectations of him

15 December,2024 06:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
PV Sindhu stuns in a blue maxi dress as she gets engaged to Venkata Datta Sai

A week ahead of the wedding, which is set to take place in Udaipur on December 22, the couple exchanged rings in what seemed to be an intimate engagement ceremony

15 December,2024 12:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Know the records in which Jasprit Bumrah overtook Dev

Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed another five-wicket haul in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. Here is all you need to know (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

15 December,2024 03:10 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

