In Focus
Mumbai
Potholes, traffic woes leaves commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action21 July,2022 08:34 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi TMC additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi told mid-day.com, "Special teams at ward-levels have been formed to keep a check and fill the potholes in the jurisdiction of the TMC, our teams are working 24/7 on the issue."
The song has been co-written by Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani21 July,2022 08:28 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
The Bengaluru Police had on June 13 said, the police had raided a hotel at city's M.G Road where a party was going on. The raid was conducted following a tip-off. Several people along with Siddhanth Kapoor were arrested by the police on suspicion of alleged drug consumption.21 July,2022 08:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Devina Kaur, a radio host, producer, and the author of Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious shares a few tips that you can keep in mind if you have a habit of overthinking and wish to put a stop to it21 July,2022 06:07 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Osaka said she wanted to design some pieces which everyone could wear. “I feel like my personal style is a pretty good mix of both sporty and feminine, and I think this collection reflects that. I wanted to include some pieces that were wearable for everyone,” she remarked21 July,2022 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent