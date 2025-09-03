-
Officials confirmed that CSMT station has returned to normalcy after protesters occupying the premises for four days were cleared. Over 1.5 tonnes of garbage was removed with 200 additional staff deployed. GRP made continuous announcements urging discipline, while shopkeepers reported business losses during the agitation.
Cardi B recently appeared in a Los Angeles court where she won the lawsuit accusing her of assault, filed by a security guard after 7 years. But the rapper made headlines for snapping at a man who asked her about her pregnancy03 September,2025 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis maintained that the issue had been resolved constitutionally and would stand in a court of law. Responding to warnings issued by OBC leaders, he said, “We have not touched the OBC reservation quota. So, I do not see any reason for OBC leaders to continue their chain hunger strike”03 September,2025 01:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
Obstructive lung disease -- of which Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a type -- is marked by damage to lungs, causing inflammation and obstructing flow of air03 September,2025 11:47 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 10 semiconductor projects worth over 18 billion are underway as India advances to the next phase of its Semiconductor Mission. Speaking at Semicon India 2025, he said the global chip market will cross 1 trillion, and India is poised to play a significant role with its innovation, talent, and trusted eco03 September,2025 11:18 AM IST | New Delhi | Agencies
