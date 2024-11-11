-
In Ghatkopar East, the Assembly elections focus on redevelopment challenges and anti-incumbency sentiment. The BJP, holding the seat for over 30 years, faces competition from MVA’s Rakhi Jadhav and others, with key concerns including traffic, pollution, and housing redevelopment
November 11 is celebrated as Singles' Day. Also known as Bachelors' Day due to its double 11 association, is an unofficial Chinese holiday. To mark this occasion, we look at Indian celebs who are navigating the single life11 November,2024 11:02 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
With cyber fraud activities rising in Rajasthan, law enforcement faces increased resistance in arresting suspects, as entire villages are reportedly involved. Police reveal how villages like Bharatpur and cities like Jodhpur and Jaipur are operating as centers of online fraud, utilizing mule accounts and evading capture with local support11 November,2024 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Hashimoto’s disease is a common yet often overlooked autoimmune condition that can impact a person’s quality of life if left untreated11 November,2024 10:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Head coach Gautam Gambhir admits to media that this question cannot be answered at the moment; skipper doesn’t attend pre-tour media briefing11 November,2024 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
