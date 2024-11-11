Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos
Jamtara to Rajasthan: Cyber fraud hubs shift as villages resist law enforcement
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA to challenge BJP bastion Ghatkopar East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shelar and Zakaria face off in Bandra West
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Andheri residents release manifesto of demands
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA to challenge BJP bastion Ghatkopar East

In Ghatkopar East, the Assembly elections focus on redevelopment challenges and anti-incumbency sentiment. The BJP, holding the seat for over 30 years, faces competition from MVA’s Rakhi Jadhav and others, with key concerns including traffic, pollution, and housing redevelopment

11 November,2024 11:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
November 11 is celebrated as Singles' Day. Also known as Bachelors' Day due to its double 11 association, is an unofficial Chinese holiday. To mark this occasion, we look at Indian celebs who are navigating the single life

11 November,2024 11:02 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
With cyber fraud activities rising in Rajasthan, law enforcement faces increased resistance in arresting suspects, as entire villages are reportedly involved. Police reveal how villages like Bharatpur and cities like Jodhpur and Jaipur are operating as centers of online fraud, utilizing mule accounts and evading capture with local support

11 November,2024 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Hashimoto’s disease is a common yet often overlooked autoimmune condition that can impact a person’s quality of life if left untreated

11 November,2024 10:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Head coach Gautam Gambhir admits to media that this question cannot be answered at the moment; skipper doesn’t attend pre-tour media briefing

11 November,2024 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


