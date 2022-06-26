×
Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde calls meeting of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs today in Guwahati
Mumbai gets its first successful Covid lung transplant
Mumbai: BEST launches e-bikes at bus stops
Sanjay Raut's cryptic jibe at rebel MLAs, asks 'How long will they hide in Guwahati, have to return to Chowpatty?'
Gujarat ATS hands over activist Teesta Setalvad to Ahmedabad crime branch

In Focus

Mumbai gets its first successful Covid lung transplant

Forty-six-year-old with end-stage lung disease undergoes Mumbai’s first lung transplant on a Covid-recovered patient

Maha political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel Sena MLAs today in Guwahati

Maha political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel Sena MLAs today in Guwahati
Arjun Kapoor's loved-up photos with Malaika from Paris will melt your heart

Arjun Kapoor's loved-up photos with Malaika from Paris will melt your heart
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Shehnaaz Gill looks like a fresh breeze as she enjoys sunset on a yacht

Shehnaaz Gill looks like a fresh breeze as she enjoys sunset on a yacht

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, she dropped a video where she can be seen enjoying the breeze and the sunset and dancing with a help of a pole on a yacht. She wore a black polka dress with dewy earrings and left her hair open

26 June,2022 10:08 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
'How long will they hide in Guwahati, have to return to Chowpatty?'

'How long will they hide in Guwahati, have to return to Chowpatty?'

Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal has sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The MLAs have to be present in Mumbai on June 27 for the hearing of disqualification

26 June,2022 10:02 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Lifestyle News
From Pride Month to Yoga Day: Here’s a round-up of mid-day.com’s top features

From Pride Month to Yoga Day: Here’s a round-up of mid-day.com’s top features

For an eventful week with people celebrating International Yoga Day, Pride Month and also discussing celebrity stories, we bring to you a perfect mix of good reads for the weekend

26 June,2022 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Ranji Trophy final: MP stand on the brink of historic victory against Mumbai

Ranji Trophy final: MP stand on the brink of historic victory against Mumbai

Left arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya was once again instrumental to the side, picking up figures of 4/98 as Mumbai were bowled out for 269 after following MP's mammoth 536 in the first innings

26 June,2022 12:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK