Could this train solve Mumbai’s AC local trains woes?
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Creative solution mandals are adopting to bypass DJ ban in Mumbai
Mumbai: Goregaon bizwoman loses Rs 33 lakh to finfluencer clone
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Plan your day wisely today, police to Mumbaikars
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: ‘PoP idols are still being immersed in water bodies’
Police advisory says Coastal Road will stay open 24 hours on September 17 and 18 for hassle-free movement of traffic

17 September,2024 10:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
While the news of him roping in his dad, Shah Rukh Khan, has been making headlines for a while now, a new update suggests that Aryan's series will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan

17 September,2024 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The letter, addressed to the Fee Regulation Authority, emphasised that the fee hike was a response to requests from the Association of Management of Ayurvedic Medical Colleges of Maharashtra.

17 September,2024 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
How Mumbai chefs are experimenting with truffle

As truffles get more popular over the years, many Mumbai chefs are experimenting with them in their food in not only world cuisine but also Indian cuisine. They shed light on the growing popularity of the gourmet ingredient not only in restaurants and hotels but also in home cooking. With World Fungus Day on October 5, what better way to know more?

17 September,2024 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Former skipper Clive Lloyd, who led West Indies to two series wins in Australia in 1979-80 and 1984-85, can’t wait for November’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to roll out Down Under

17 September,2024 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Clayton Murzello

