Mumbai: Next week predicted to be warmer, more polluted
Mumbai: A new cleanliness drive to target roads, parks in the city
Mumbai crime news: 4 held with counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in Fort
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues notices to shops over boards
Mumbai crime news: Suspect wanted in UP armed robbery arrested in Andheri
Mumbai: Auto driver plunges into creek in Borivli
Mumbai: A new cleanliness drive to target roads, parks in the city

On Dec 3, CM Eknath Shinde will launch the campaign under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

TMKOC fans slam makers for fooling them about Dayaben's return

03 December,2023 09:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'House of the Dragon' Season 2 trailer: The dragon warfare intensifies

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 trailer: Daemon Targaryen suits up in his impressive armour, knights on horseback, soldiers burning alive and several of the main cast riding their dragons into battle

03 December,2023 10:23 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Shaking off the shackles

Over a year after she was reunited with her family, kidnapping victim Pooja Gaud tells mid-day that she still carries the scars of her ordeal, both physical as well as psychological, but chooses to move ahead

03 December,2023 03:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Elevate breakfast with these unique nutrient-packed pancake recipes

Imagine pancakes that not only satisfy your craving for a warm and fluffy breakfast but also provide a nutritious boost to kickstart your day. Mumbai-based chefs share with us innovative pancake recipes

03 December,2023 07:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
KKR head coach Pandit reckons Rinku is ready for ODIs as well

Reputed domestic cricket guide however stresses that Singh won’t be effective at the top of the order

03 December,2023 11:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

