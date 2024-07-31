-
He was arrested by the crime branch while trying to sell stolen jewellery in Thane's Wagle Estate area, an official said
Arjun shared that he has a good relationship with his ex-wife, and Mehr and their daughters get along well with Gabriella31 July,2024 03:41 PM IST | Mumbai
Military personnel intensified the search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad district where landslides have claimed more than 150 lives. The Army said around 70 bodies have been recovered so far while nearly 1,000 people have been rescued31 July,2024 04:24 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
In the third installment of the travel series, mid-day.com speaks to locals from Marve village, which shines bright like Uttan and other hidden spots, amid popular tourist destinations like Manori, Marve and more around the city31 July,2024 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Swapnil Kusale is from Kambalwadi village which is located near Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The final of the 50m 3P shooting is scheduled to be played on Thursday. With this, India will dream of claiming their third medal at the Paris Olympics 202431 July,2024 05:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
