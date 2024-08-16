Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Fierce contest in Congress for Dharavi, Versova
Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal
National Film Awards 2024: Nithya Menen, Rishab Shetty win best actor awards; KGF 2, PS-1 win big
Sharmila Tagore's Gulmohar wins Best Hindi Film National Award, Neena Gupta Best Supporting Actress
Mumbai: Ghatkopar traffic woes to ease by March 2025
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Police arrest two in MHADA and SRA flat scam

The police claim that the accused have multiple cases registered against them across different police stations in Mumbai, indicating a pattern of criminal behaviour

AR Rahman, Arijit Singh and Pritam bag music honours at 70th National Film Award

AR Rahman, Arijit Singh and Pritam bag music honours at 70th National Film Award

16 August,2024 02:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
National Film Awards 2024: Nithya Menen, Rishab Shetty win best actor

National Film Awards 2024: Nithya Menen, Rishab Shetty win best actor

National Film Awards 2024: South cinema shone at the 70th national film awards with movies like KGF 2, Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan taking center stage

16 August,2024 02:29 PM IST | Mumbai
News
Mpox outbreak: WHO calls for sharing of data, vaccines to combat crisis

Mpox outbreak: WHO calls for sharing of data, vaccines to combat crisis

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday urged the countries affected by the Mpox (monkeypox) outbreak to work together to tackle the situation and called on all nations to address it. The development comes a day after Sweden confirmed the first case of a more contagious mpox variant outside Africa

16 August,2024 02:35 PM IST | Geneva | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
From culture to sport: How Dahi Handi is transforming – insights from govindas

Mid-Day Premium From culture to sport: How Dahi Handi is transforming – insights from govindas

As the festival of Janmashtami approaches and the city prepares to celebrate Dahi Handi, we speak to govindas about the transformation of the game from a cultural phenomenon to a sport, their rigourous training routines, challenges and bonding within the teams

16 August,2024 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News

"Soldiers of the 2036 Olympics": PM Modi hails Paris Games' Indian contingent

A laughing PM Modi asked all the athletes who all cursed him for the situation, to which no one replied. "There were no ACs and it was hot as well, so I want to know which of you cried first saying 'Modi speaks big but there are no ACs in rooms so what should we do'," Modi said

16 August,2024 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK