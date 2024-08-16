-
The police claim that the accused have multiple cases registered against them across different police stations in Mumbai, indicating a pattern of criminal behaviour
National Film Awards 2024: South cinema shone at the 70th national film awards with movies like KGF 2, Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan taking center stage16 August,2024 02:29 PM IST | Mumbai
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday urged the countries affected by the Mpox (monkeypox) outbreak to work together to tackle the situation and called on all nations to address it. The development comes a day after Sweden confirmed the first case of a more contagious mpox variant outside Africa16 August,2024 02:35 PM IST | Geneva | mid-day online correspondent
As the festival of Janmashtami approaches and the city prepares to celebrate Dahi Handi, we speak to govindas about the transformation of the game from a cultural phenomenon to a sport, their rigourous training routines, challenges and bonding within the teams16 August,2024 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
A laughing PM Modi asked all the athletes who all cursed him for the situation, to which no one replied. "There were no ACs and it was hot as well, so I want to know which of you cried first saying 'Modi speaks big but there are no ACs in rooms so what should we do'," Modi said16 August,2024 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
