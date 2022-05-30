In Focus
-
Mumbai
Space crunch: BMC’s excuse for scary ramp at Kora Kendra30 May,2022 02:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale Civic officials say the sudden slope on the Kora Kendra flyover is within permissible limits and is in accordance with safety standards
-
-
-
Civic officials say the sudden slope on the Kora Kendra flyover is within permissible limits and is in accordance with safety standards
Several Punjabi actors and singers expressed their condolences on social media following the singer's death30 May,2022 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
This comes after Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moose Wala, wrote to Mann demanding that the case be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court30 May,2022 01:28 PM IST | Chandigarh | PTI
The weather is sending mixed signals in the city but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of both summer and monsoon. City chefs handpick recipes for soups for hot weather as well as cool climes30 May,2022 12:56 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
BCCI’s Apex Council member Anshuman Gaekwad, who was involved in the organising of IPL-15, was proud that the tournament was conducted successfully30 May,2022 07:41 AM IST | Ahmedabad | Harit Joshi