Shiv Sena leader's murder: Four sentenced to life by Thane court in Maharashtra
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, 19 from Mumbai
India's Operation Sindhu: 256 more Indian students evacuated from Iran
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Maharashtra: No slaughterhouse will be allowed in Alandi in Pune, says CM Fadnavis
Maharashtra: Flash strike by auto-rickshaw drivers cripples Dombivli East

Between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, major roads including Indira Gandhi Chowk, Bajiprabhu Chowk, Kelkar Road, and the Ramnagar ticket window were completely blocked as hundreds of rickshaws were deliberately parked to protest against action by the traffic police on overloading

Ent Top Stories: Lataa Saberwal announces separation

21 June,2025 08:43 PM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
Entertainment News
BTS Suga apologises to ARMY in heartfelt note after social work discharge

The BTS members have finally reunited after two years. To mark the occasion, Min Yoongi, aka Suga, took to Weverse and penned a heartfelt note for the ARMY

21 June,2025 09:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, 19 from Mumbai

According to the bulletin, on Saturday, Mumbai reported 19 Covid-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation-2, Panvel Municipal Corporation-1, Pune Municipal Corporation-7, Sangli -1, Sangli Municipal Corporation-1, Akola Municipal Corporation-1 and Nagpur Municipal Corporation reported five new cases

21 June,2025 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
International Yoga Day 2025: Finding stillness in the chaos of Indian cities

This International Yoga Day, urban professionals reveal how they are leveraging yoga not just for fitness, but as a crucial tool for stress management, mental clarity, and maintaining balance amidst demanding careers and hectic schedules

21 June,2025 06:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Rabada, Starc in elite first-over wickets list

At tea, England reached 107 for 1 in response to India’s imposing 471, still trailing by 364 runs but recovering steadily from an early setback

21 June,2025 10:26 PM IST | Headingley (UK) | mid-day online correspondent

