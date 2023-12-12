-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Construction of parking lot under open space is sub-judice; activists and residents say the plan must be scrapped altogether
Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL): Akshay Kumar’s entry marks the commencement of an exciting line-up of super star team owners set to be revealed for the remaining five teams12 December,2023 12:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Convinced by accused, businessman bought 18 secondhand luxury cars and gave them on lease for Rs 22.17 lakh a month, but the accused stopped paying rent after two months12 December,2023 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
December brings with it a lot of festive programmes and weddings that often lead to us consuming a lot of food and drink. While we may get carried away in the moment, city dietitians say it is important to practice mindful eating and pay attention to portion sizes while also practicing detox12 December,2023 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Coming to the two-match test series against South Africa, Gavaskar feels Rohit Sharma will be the key player for India and will play an important role against the Proteas12 December,2023 12:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT