Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: BMC extends Patwardhan Park tender deadline for the 11th time

Construction of parking lot under open space is sub-judice; activists and residents say the plan must be scrapped altogether

Watch: Tamannaah, Vijay dance to 'KANK' song at Randeep-Lin reception

Watch: Tamannaah, Vijay dance to 'KANK' song at Randeep-Lin reception

12 December,2023 10:34 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Akshay Kumar becomes owner of Srinagar team in Indian Street Premiere League

Akshay Kumar becomes owner of Srinagar team in Indian Street Premiere League

Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL): Akshay Kumar’s entry marks the commencement of an exciting line-up of super star team owners set to be revealed for the remaining five teams

12 December,2023 12:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Conman dupes Andheri resident using car rental scheme, arrested

Mumbai: Conman dupes Andheri resident using car rental scheme, arrested

Convinced by accused, businessman bought 18 secondhand luxury cars and gave them on lease for Rs 22.17 lakh a month, but the accused stopped paying rent after two months

12 December,2023 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Mumbai dietitians tell you how to detox and still enjoy the holiday season

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai dietitians tell you how to detox and still enjoy the holiday season

December brings with it a lot of festive programmes and weddings that often lead to us consuming a lot of food and drink. While we may get carried away in the moment, city dietitians say it is important to practice mindful eating and pay attention to portion sizes while also practicing detox

12 December,2023 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Gavaskar feels South Africa series is Rohit's opportunity to make up for WC loss

Gavaskar feels South Africa series is Rohit's opportunity to make up for WC loss

Coming to the two-match test series against South Africa, Gavaskar feels Rohit Sharma will be the key player for India and will play an important role against the Proteas

12 December,2023 12:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


