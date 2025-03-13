-
Maharashtra has introduced stricter norms for issuing birth and death certificates to foreign nationals residing illegally. Applicants found submitting fake documents will face criminal cases
Despite sustaining a rib injury recently, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shot for the high-energy Holi song Bam Bam Bhole from his upcoming film Sikandar13 March,2025 11:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Holika Dahan 2025 will be observed on March 13, with the auspicious muhurat starting at 11:26 pm. Learn about the legend of Prahlad and Holika and the significance of this sacred ritual13 March,2025 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | Anisha Shrivastava
Being one of Goa’s most awaited festivals during spring season, Shigmo is a vibrant celebration that not only showcases the sunshine state's culture but also traditions in many ways13 March,2025 12:08 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Hockey India to celebrate 50th anniversary of World Cup win with glittering function on March 15; HI chief Dilip Tirkey wants current team to be inspired and excel at Belgium-Netherlands in 202613 March,2025 07:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro
