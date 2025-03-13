Breaking News
Four held for brutally attacking teenager over love affair in Dharashiv
Gadchiroli Police launches ‘Cyber Doot’ mobile van for awareness on cyber crime
Massive security cover in Mumbai for Holi: 10,000+ cops, special teams on duty
Holi 2025: BMC appeals for eco-friendly and safe festivities
Man steals idol, silver crown from temple in Palghar, held
Maharashtra tightens rules for birth, death certificates for foreign nationals

Maharashtra has introduced stricter norms for issuing birth and death certificates to foreign nationals residing illegally. Applicants found submitting fake documents will face criminal cases

Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with media, feeds cake to husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with media, feeds cake to husband Ranbir Kapoor

13 March,2025 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sikandar: Salman Khan filmed the Holi song Bam Bam Bhole with broken ribs

Sikandar: Salman Khan filmed the Holi song Bam Bam Bhole with broken ribs

Despite sustaining a rib injury recently, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shot for the high-energy Holi song Bam Bam Bhole from his upcoming film Sikandar

13 March,2025 11:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Holika Dahan 2025: Why the ritual must be performed after 11pm on March 13

Holika Dahan 2025: Why the ritual must be performed after 11pm on March 13

Holika Dahan 2025 will be observed on March 13, with the auspicious muhurat starting at 11:26 pm. Learn about the legend of Prahlad and Holika and the significance of this sacred ritual

13 March,2025 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | Anisha Shrivastava
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Why you need to explore Goa's unique spring festival Shigmo this year

IN PHOTOS: Why you need to explore Goa's unique spring festival Shigmo this year

Being one of Goa’s most awaited festivals during spring season, Shigmo is a vibrant celebration that not only showcases the sunshine state's culture but also traditions in many ways

13 March,2025 12:08 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
‘Hope Harmanpreet & Co emulate Class of 1975’

‘Hope Harmanpreet & Co emulate Class of 1975’

Hockey India to celebrate 50th anniversary of World Cup win with glittering function on March 15; HI chief Dilip Tirkey wants current team to be inspired and excel at Belgium-Netherlands in 2026

13 March,2025 07:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

