Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was unfit, says charge sheet
Crass joke row: Cyber Cell book India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: Cops find decomposed bodies of siblings in Nalasopara flat
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to desilt nullahs for two years
Mumbai: Swarmed! Suburbs reel under mosquito menace
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Salvi quits party

Salvi's decision to quit the party will be a blow to the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) in Ratnagiri district

Entertainment Top Stories: Chiranjeevi wishes Ram Charan to have a son

12 February,2025 08:32 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Spotted in the city: Dipika Kakar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Johar & others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

12 February,2025 08:10 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Shab-e-Barat 2025: WR to run special Mumbai local trains, check details

The WR on Monday said that it will run two extra special local trains on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat during the intervening night of February 13th and 14th

12 February,2025 04:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
IN PHOTOS: Surajkund Crafts Mela in Faridabad celebrates art and culture

The 38th edition of Surajkund International Crafts Mela is currently underway in Faridabad, Haryana. Spanning 17 days, this event showcases art, craftsmanship and talent from artisans and artists across India and the world, through handicraft displays, cultural performances and more.

12 February,2025 12:48 PM IST | Raaina Jain
India beat England by 142 runs; sweep series 3-0

Gill's 112 off 102 balls led India to an imposing 356, and England could only manage 214

12 February,2025 08:40 PM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI

