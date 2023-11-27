Breaking News
Woman duped of Rs 15 lakh as duo promises tickets for India-Pak match; 1 held
Mumbai

Police said the complainant used to run an event management company and had paid Rs 34 lakhs to one of the two accused, identified as Saurabh Nikam, towards arranging 18 tickets for the presidency class of the cricket stadium in Ahmedabad

26 November,2023 07:47 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

25 November,2023 08:04 PM IST | Tanmayi Savadi
Mumbai
Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad, on Sunday, led a protest march to oppose the Dharavi redevelopment project

26 November,2023 10:08 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Lifestyle News
Every year, the last Sunday of November is celebrated as International Laksa Day. Since it falls on November 26 this year, mid-day.com spoke to Indian chefs about the popularity of the dish. As more people explore Asian cuisine, they believe the complex dish is getting popular

26 November,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
India's ambition to double the series lead will depend a lot on them significantly improving their produce

26 November,2023 10:54 PM IST | Thiruvananthapuram | mid-day online correspondent

