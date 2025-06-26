-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a call to all Marathi-speaking citizens—particularly writers, artists, actors, and sportspersons—to support the protest march scheduled at Azad Maidan on July 7; Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has announced a parallel protest march from Girgaon Chowpatty to Azad Maidan
One of Rang De Basanti's writers had recently claimed that Manoj Bajpayee had signed to play the role of DJ in Rang De Basanti. However, the actor seems to not agree with it26 June,2025 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,000.36 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 83,755.87. During the day, it surged 1,056.58 points or 1.27 per cent to 83,812.09. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 304.25 points or 1.21 per cent to 25,54926 June,2025 04:29 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Every year, the state comes alive with celebrations on June 24, celebrated as Sao Joao or St John the Baptist's feast among Catholic communities26 June,2025 11:36 AM IST | Nascimento Pinto
After Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani won the NYC Democratic mayoral primary, US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack, calling him a lunatic and criticising his backers, including AOC and Chuck Schumer. Trump’s remarks on Truth Social added fire to an already intense political climate.26 June,2025 11:27 AM IST | New York | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT