Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers
Maha: Raigad reports dip in accidents in 2023, but number of deaths increases
Nashik: Sena leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally at 110
shot-button
Happy New Year

In Focus

Mumbai: Peaceful darshans at Dadar's Siddhivinayak Temple from now
Midday Impact

Following this paper’s exposé, all illegal stalls demolished, as trust promises enough space, amenities and toilets for the devotees at Mumbai’s most famous temple

Ira-Nupur wedding: Imran attends with rumoured girlfriend Lekha, see inside pics

Ira-Nupur wedding: Imran attends with rumoured girlfriend Lekha, see inside pics

05 January,2024 08:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Tanishaa says kissing scenes in 'Neal n Nikki' was easy as...

Tanishaa says kissing scenes in 'Neal n Nikki' was easy as...

Tanishaa Mukerji has revealed that he sister never watched her debut as lead actress, Neal N Nikki owing to the kissing scenes in the film

05 January,2024 08:07 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Know I have big shoes to fill: Newly-elected Bombay Parsi Panchayat chief

Know I have big shoes to fill: Newly-elected Bombay Parsi Panchayat chief

Bombay Parsi Panchayat (BPP) newly elected chairman Viraf Mehta talks priorities, legacy

05 January,2024 05:31 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Ayurvedic experts suggest natural home remedies to combat cold and cough

Mid-Day Premium Ayurvedic experts suggest natural home remedies to combat cold and cough

If you have been trying to treat cold and cough for long but to no avail, here are effective home remedies and Ayurvedic treatments recommended by Ayurvedacharyas

05 January,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Short but not 2 sweet!

Short but not 2 sweet!

Bumrah claims six as India conquer South Africa by seven wickets in shortest Test match (642 balls) ridiculously lasting less than two days to record maiden win in Cape Town and square series 1-1

05 January,2024 07:00 AM IST | Cape Town | R Kaushik

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK