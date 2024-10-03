Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri

In Focus

The auto driver who now roams in a BMW is face of the gang
Mid-Day Investigation| Kidney racket

The man who lures illegal donors with a silver tongue and promise of big money then rules over them with an iron fist; he is now on a property-buying spree in Delhi and Kolkata, say victims

Jr NTR's 'Devara' earns Rs 350 cr worldwide but underperforms in Hindi

Jr NTR's 'Devara' earns Rs 350 cr worldwide but underperforms in Hindi

03 October,2024 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Hiren Kotwani
Entertainment News
Want to meet Kajol or Rani Mukerji? Go pandal-hopping at these pujos in Mumbai

Want to meet Kajol or Rani Mukerji? Go pandal-hopping at these pujos in Mumbai

Check out some of the top celebrity-favorite Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. These hotspots are often visited by Bollywood stars during the festive season

03 October,2024 08:23 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane Police rescue 15 trafficked Thai women in major prostitution racket bust

Thane Police rescue 15 trafficked Thai women in major prostitution racket bust

On Tuesday night, officers acted on confidential information and deployed fake clients to uncover the racket, an officer from Thane Police said

02 October,2024 09:18 PM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Mumbai Guide News
A Goan fiesta in Mumbai

A Goan fiesta in Mumbai

This weekend, Mumbaikars will deep-dive into the vibrant culture, heritage, literature and performing arts from the sunshine state at a SoBo venue

03 October,2024 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Devashish Kamble
Sports News
Rohit Sharma, a new captaincy benchmark in the cricket world

Rohit Sharma, a new captaincy benchmark in the cricket world

With his stellar leadership and aggressive approach in red and white-ball cricket, India’s skipper has set the bar high for his successor through Bossball

03 October,2024 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK