Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
City News

In Focus

Maharashtra: Pillars in Thane building develop cracks, termed unsafe

The pillars of a residential building in Thane district of Maharashtra developed cracks and was termed unsafe by the authorities on Saturday

Parineeti Chopra says she gained 15 kilos for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

Parineeti Chopra says she gained 15 kilos for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

04 December,2023 07:14 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Animal: Anurag Kashyap comes out in support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Animal: Anurag Kashyap comes out in support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga

After the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, social media is witnessing a verbal war between people. Many individuals have been calling the film problematic and labelling it as misogynistic

04 December,2023 05:20 PM IST | Mumbai
News
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg

IN PHOTOS: PM Modi unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Pics/BJP/X

04 December,2023 06:41 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Lifestyle News
'Packaged food brands have been blatantly lying to us'
EXCLUSIVE

Mid-Day Premium 'Packaged food brands have been blatantly lying to us'

Despite facing lawsuits, this Food Pharmer is on a journey to raise awareness about the evils of packaged foods. From bringing the misleading marketing gimmick of food brands to the limelight to teaching people how to read food labels, this individual is bringing about a food revolution one reel at a time

04 December,2023 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Shooter loses thumb after pistol's gas cylinder explosion at Karni Singh Range

Shooter loses thumb after pistol's gas cylinder explosion at Karni Singh Range

Pushpender belongs to the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh and, while he has not competed in internationally, he is a senior member of the IAF team

04 December,2023 05:03 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK