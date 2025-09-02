-
As the state government has been directed to take steps to stop protestors from entering Mumbai in the future, Jarange warned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating, “My request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is that you will not be able to withstand the public outcry that is coming on Monday"
Kelsey Bateman, who once appeared on Bret Michaels' reality show named Rock of Love Bus has reportedly died at the age of 39. The reason for her death has not been revealed yet, but sources claim it was an 'unexpected' death02 September,2025 11:42 AM IST | Washington DC | ANI
Tidal activity will remain moderate, with a low tide of 1.61 metres expected at 2.35 pm, followed by a high tide of 2.70 metres at 6.46 pm. For Wednesday, a low tide of 1.61 metres is predicted at 1.46 am, while a high tide of 3.38 metres is expected at 9.22 am02 September,2025 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Besides winning an Oscar for composing Pixar's 'Soul', Jon Batiste is also a seven-time Grammy award winner02 September,2025 11:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the 26 world leaders who'll join Chinese President Xi Jinping to watch Wednesday's massive military parade in Beijing that commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and China's fight against Japan's wartime aggressions02 September,2025 09:38 AM IST | Seoul | AP
