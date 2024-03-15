Breaking News
Nilesh Lanke returns to Sr Pawar, sparks talk of LS contest
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC
BMC faces backlash over Coastal Road open space plan presentation
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night
Mumbai Police busts fake call center in West Bengal, 7 held

Mumbai Police has nabbed seven persons for allegedly running a fake call center in West Bengal

Katrina, Kareena, Kiara and others wish Alia Bhatt on her 31st birthday

15 March,2024 03:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Priyanka Chopra reveals her daughter is her current fashion muse

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attended the store launch of a luxury jewellery brand in Mumbai on Friday morning

15 March,2024 03:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC

Top corporates among defaulters as BMC intensifies recovery efforts

15 March,2024 05:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
Ed Sheeran India Tour 2024: Top songs to listen to before you attend the concert

The popular English singer, known for his captivating vocals, will be performing in Mumbai this weekend to a packed arena of Mumbaikars and Indians travelling from all over. As you get ready to attend the concert, here are some songs you should definitely listen to to get ready for the party

15 March,2024 02:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Stop-clock rule made permanent in ODIs, T20Is; reserve day for WC semis, final

An electronic clock, counting down from 60 to zero, will be displayed on the ground, and the third umpire can determine the start of the clock

15 March,2024 05:31 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

