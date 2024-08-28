Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
MVA to take out march on September 1: Uddhav Thackeray
Shivaji statue collapse

Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led government over the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse, alleging that corruption has peaked under the Mahayuti dispensation

Kareena Kapoor responds to legal notice over ‘Pregnancy Bible’ book title

28 August,2024 01:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Abhishek returns to Mumbai with family, netizens question Aishwarya's absence

Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and sister Shweta Bachchan were seen exiting the airport, but netizens had one question to ask: Where is Aishwarya Rai?

28 August,2024 08:23 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Demolition order for 30 religious structures on landslide-prone hills
Navi Mumbai

The structures were spread over 2.3 lakh square feet on Belapur and Parsik Hills, posing a threat to life and property

28 August,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Rameshwaram Café blast survivor regains 80 pct eyesight after complex surgeries

When Nagashree came to Nethradhama Hospital four days after the blast, her right eye was severely damaged. The eyeball was ruptured, the cornea torn, the lens damaged, and the retina affected by scarring and inflammation

28 August,2024 02:57 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
ICC Test rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal move up in latest rankings, Rohit drops to 6th

Joining Rohit and Kohli in the top 10 is young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has moved up a spot to seventh

28 August,2024 04:38 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

