As aid from readers pours in following this paper’s report, Forest Department to consider Hitesh Govari’s case as a special one
In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Dibyendu Bhattacharya shares his take on OTT, the audition process, and more.09 March,2024 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Congress on Friday released its first list of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies08 March,2024 08:03 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Driving an autorickshaw on Mumbai’s streets is no easy task. Quite a few women have broken into this male-dominated profession with confidence in recent years. Mid-day Online spoke to two women who ferry passengers in Bandra not only for the money but also for the independence it brings08 March,2024 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Skipper Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) smash centuries as hosts ride on strong top-order batting display to post their highest total of the series on Day 2 at 473 for 8 to lead by 255 runs09 March,2024 07:00 AM IST | Dharamsala | R Kaushik
