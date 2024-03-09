Breaking News
BMC sanctioned Rs 1,00,000-crore projects in 2 yrs
Mumbai: Siblings busted in part-time job scam
CM Eknath Shinde says, '320-acre central park in the works'
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Palghar bull shark attack victim to get compensation
Mid-Day Impact

As aid from readers pours in following this paper’s report, Forest Department to consider Hitesh Govari’s case as a special one

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a sheer black Sabyasachi saree

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a sheer black Sabyasachi saree

09 March,2024 08:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Poacher' fame Dibyendu Bhattacharya shares his take on OTT

'Poacher' fame Dibyendu Bhattacharya shares his take on OTT

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Dibyendu Bhattacharya shares his take on OTT, the audition process, and more. 

09 March,2024 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
News
Congress releases first list of candidates, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Congress releases first list of candidates, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

Congress on Friday released its first list of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies

08 March,2024 08:03 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Lifestyle News
Daring to drive: How Mumbai’s female rickshaw drivers are beating the odds

Mid-Day Premium Daring to drive: How Mumbai’s female rickshaw drivers are beating the odds

Driving an autorickshaw on Mumbai’s streets is no easy task. Quite a few women have broken into this male-dominated profession with confidence in recent years. Mid-day Online spoke to two women who ferry passengers in Bandra not only for the money but also for the independence it brings

08 March,2024 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND vs ENG 5th Test: India continues to show their prowess with the bat

IND vs ENG 5th Test: India continues to show their prowess with the bat

Skipper Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) smash centuries as hosts ride on strong top-order batting display to post their highest total of the series on Day 2 at 473 for 8 to lead by 255 runs

09 March,2024 07:00 AM IST | Dharamsala | R Kaushik

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK