Breaking News
Mumbai: Colaba Causeway’s clean sweep unsurprising
Thane: Merc’s SOS button saves the day
When there is no issue, they talk of Constitution getting changed: Ajit Pawar
Bombay HC backs NOTA awareness efforts
New BCAS rules allow exit from delayed flights - no more cabin captivity!
Massive fire breaks out at chemical plant in Navi Mumbai; two factories gutted

A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in an industrial area of Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: See complete list of winners

02 April,2024 04:05 PM IST | Los Angeles
Entertainment News
Ajay Devgn Birthday: Actor meets fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence

Photos from the event show that sketches of Ajay’s looks throughout the years were put on display. There were also flowers and balloons brought as gifts for the actor. 

02 April,2024 03:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case

02 April,2024 02:22 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Opting for store-bought mango pickles? Follow these recipes from Bihar and more

Why opt for store-bought mango pickles when you can make your own this summer? Indian chefs share their family recipes that showcase India’s rich diversity in making mango pickles

02 April,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya shares post on X backing Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya has been facing angry reactions from Mumbai Indians' fanbase after replacing Rohit Sharma. He was booed during the matches and also at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium during the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals

02 April,2024 04:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

