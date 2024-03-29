Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
CM Shinde's diktat: Show good results in your Lok Sabha areas, or else...

Chief minister concerned that partymen may not work enthusiastically in some seats where alliance partners are fielded and warns them about repercussions in assembly polls, sources tell mid-day

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals mother Reena Dutta baked her wedding cake

29 March,2024 08:22 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Kangana Ranaut compares herself with Shah Rukh Khan, makes bold statement

The controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has made yet another bold statement, and this time she has compared herself with none other than Shah Rukh Khan

29 March,2024 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai
News
Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest; Sec 144 in UP
IN PHOTOS

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari passed away due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Pics/ PTI

29 March,2024 10:46 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
Here’s why Mumbaikars continue to take the Easter egg tradition seriously

Mid-Day Premium Here’s why Mumbaikars continue to take the Easter egg tradition seriously

As members of the Catholic community get ready to celebrate Easter this Sunday, many will look forward to eating delicious Easter eggs. Mumbaikars who love making the sweet marzipan treats, dive into the tradition of making the eggs with their mothers and aunties, and how they are continuing it with different designs and variations today

29 March,2024 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
‘We couldn’t do anything about it’: Tim David

Mumbai Indians’s batsman Tim David admits their bowlers were put under intense pressure by Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen during SRH’s record-breaking 277-3

29 March,2024 07:00 AM IST | Hyderabad | N Jagannath Das

