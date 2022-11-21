×
Mumbai: Now, eastern suburbs stare at bridge mess!
Mehrauli murder case: Aftab used nail, hammer to break Walkar’s joints
Mumbai: Kandivli hospital to become major learning hub
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

Mumbai: Carnac hurdle down for double-decker trains

Trains with two levels can’t be brought till CSMT owing to height problems associated with old bridges in South Mumbai

Gautam Singh Vig was evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 16' house on Sunday

21 November,2022 12:20 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
The bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30 leaving over 140 dead including 47 children

21 November,2022 01:31 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Premium

With body-hugging styles offering much-needed elegance and comfort, fall 2022 is the year of bodycon clothing. Here’s an expert guide to styling a variety of bodycon items for winter fits

21 November,2022 11:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Young footballers from eight Mumbai schools competed fiercely under a scorching afternoon sun at the mid-day’s Ranis of Rink 2022 at Arena 31 Turf, Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra on November 18  

21 November,2022 12:13 PM IST | Mumbai



