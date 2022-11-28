×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: Vasai police’s call alerted Aftab Poonawala, suspect Delhi cops
Mumbai: Man steals six phones from canteen on Andheri court premises, caught in CCTV
73-year-old woman conned: Sarpanch, six others held in Thane
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Mumbai: FDA boss bats for change in system to recall drugs

Agency’s efforts call back a particular injection, following a patient’s death due to suspected adverse drug reaction, get poor response

Horoscope today, Nov 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, Nov 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island
Entertainment News
Cirkus teaser: This Rohit Shetty film is all set to take you back to the sixties

Cirkus teaser: This Rohit Shetty film is all set to take you back to the sixties

The film’s trailer will be released on December 2

28 November,2022 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
73-year-old woman conned: Sarpanch, six others held in Thane
mid-day impact

73-year-old woman conned: Sarpanch, six others held in Thane

This newspaper’s report got cops to begin crackdown; but elderly tribal woman now untraceable

28 November,2022 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
Bladder infection has long-term health consequences if left unchecked: Experts
Bladder Health Awareness Month

Bladder infection has long-term health consequences if left unchecked: Experts

Premium

A number of studies in different states of the country indicate a higher prevalence of urinary tract infections, mainly in the bladder, in women. City-based gynaecologists share insights on the impact on women’s health due to UTIs and how it can be prevented

28 November,2022 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco goalie Yassine Bounou disappears before kickoff

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco goalie Yassine Bounou disappears before kickoff

Footbal fans were in a state of shock with the mysterious disappearance of the Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou before the kickoff

28 November,2022 09:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent



This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK