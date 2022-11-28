- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- FIFA
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day
CLICK HERE
Agency’s efforts call back a particular injection, following a patient’s death due to suspected adverse drug reaction, get poor response
The film’s trailer will be released on December 228 November,2022 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
This newspaper’s report got cops to begin crackdown; but elderly tribal woman now untraceable28 November,2022 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
A number of studies in different states of the country indicate a higher prevalence of urinary tract infections, mainly in the bladder, in women. City-based gynaecologists share insights on the impact on women’s health due to UTIs and how it can be prevented28 November,2022 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Footbal fans were in a state of shock with the mysterious disappearance of the Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou before the kickoff28 November,2022 09:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent