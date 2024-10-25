Breaking News
Bomb threats to airlines skyrocket
Mumbai Police's 'Lady Singham' accused of harassment, illegal detention
IIT-Bombay set to undertake Rs 2,000-cr expansion
Mumbai roads turn pink to push for breast cancer awareness
Mumbai Police dog Oskar, who detected bomb near Antilia, retires from force
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur South-West; watch video
Maharashtra polls

Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government's work speaks for itself, and hit out at the opposition parties, saying the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and its beneficiaries were enough to defeat them

‘Dadhi aa gayi tumhari?’: When Aayush Sharma asked Salman Khan for Arpita's hand

‘Dadhi aa gayi tumhari?’: When Aayush Sharma asked Salman Khan for Arpita's hand

25 October,2024 01:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
CID returns! Meet the cast of Indian TV's most loved show

CID returns! Meet the cast of Indian TV's most loved show

CID will be returning on television soon. It went off the air in 2018 after running on air for 20 years. Lead by actors Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty, the show is among the most loved

25 October,2024 04:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Discussions on MVA seat sharing are almost completed, says Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra polls

Discussions on MVA seat sharing are almost completed, says Sanjay Raut

Raut also spoke on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's visit to Delhi and said that Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena never went to Delhi for seat sharing however the duplicate Shiv Sena has their boss in Delhi and hence they need to do their sit-ups there

25 October,2024 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS | 7 songs by Krishnakumar Kunnath 'KK' that define friendship and love

IN PHOTOS | 7 songs by Krishnakumar Kunnath 'KK' that define friendship and love

This day marks the anniversary of iconic singer Krishnakumar Kunnath’s debut in Hindi cinema. Popularly known as KK, he entered the world of playback singing in 1996 with the song "Chhod Aaye Hum” for the film “Maachis”, according to Google. The singer, who unfortunately passed away in 2022, gave many hits over the course of his illustrious career, embodying a wide range of emotions. Here are 7 songs in his voice that define friendship and love in the most beautiful way. (Pics: Instagram)

25 October,2024 01:01 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Shane Warne stand unveiled at Melbourne's Junction Oval

IN PHOTOS: Shane Warne stand unveiled at Melbourne's Junction Oval

A grandstand has been named after the late Australian Shane Warne by Cricket Victoria and St Kilda Cricket Club. Here is all you need to know (Pic: X/File Pic)

25 October,2024 03:50 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK