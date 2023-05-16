Breaking News
DRDO scientist may have shared critical info in person also
CBI to grill Sameer Wankhede in Delhi this week
Mid-day Investigation: In Kurla, illegal share autos make Rs 500 per single trip
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 84 crore on pre-emptive strike against potholes ahead of monsoon
Metro Line 1 hit by brief AC failure
Mumbai: Gang in their 50s strike in Vikhroli house, held from Delhi and UP

The police said, the complainant along with his wife had been visiting a physiotherapist and on the day of the incident he had gone to see the physio when the suspects entered his home and made away with gold around 230 grams of which was worth over Rs. 4.13 lakh

16 May,2023 10:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Surbhi Jain
Entertainment News
Nushrratt turns a year older on May 17th

16 May,2023 01:48 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
The United States State Department, in a report released on Monday, highlighted “continued targeted attacks” against religious minorities in India, including Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Hindu Dalits, and indigenous groups. India has called the report biased and motivated.

16 May,2023 02:08 PM IST | Mumbai | Muhammad Raafi
Lifestyle News
Cases of dengue -- a mosquito-borne viral disease -- have steadily increased in the last 50 years, predominantly in the South-East Asian countries. And yet, there are no approved vaccines against dengue in India, although some vaccines have been developed in other countries

15 May,2023 11:12 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Mumbai Indians bank on in-form Suryakumar Yadav to thrive as Rohit Sharma & Co look to get closer to Playoff spot with victory over Lucknow Super Giants tonight

16 May,2023 08:37 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri

