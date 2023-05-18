Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
Weather News

In Focus

Thane: Police arrest five including mother for trying to sell 20-day-old baby

Police in Maharashtra's Thane has arrested five persons who allegedly tried to sell a 20-day-old boy

Thane: Police arrest five including mother for trying to sell 20-day-old baby

PICS: Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's traditional engagement ceremony

18 May,2023 12:08 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
SC stays West Bengal govt ban on 'TKS', asks makers to add disclaimer

SC stays West Bengal govt ban on 'TKS', asks makers to add disclaimer

The Supreme Court stayed the ban imposed by West Bengal government on the film 'The Kerala Story'. Meanwhile, In Tamil Nadu, additional security will be provided for every cinema hall and requisite arrangements will be made for moviegoers who want to see the film

18 May,2023 04:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Traffic jams at eastern suburbs, police declare 'No Parking Zone'

Mumbai: Traffic jams at eastern suburbs, police declare 'No Parking Zone'

The Mumbai Traffic Police have hence decided to permanently make the patch under the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division a 'No Parking Zone'

18 May,2023 03:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Lifestyle News
James Hype: I'm a big fan of KSHMR, I've liked his production for a long time

James Hype: I'm a big fan of KSHMR, I've liked his production for a long time

The English DJ, who recently played at the one-day electronic dance music festival, ‘Road To Ultra’ was really excited to be in India for the first time. In an exclusive interview with Mid-day Online, he spoke about coming to Mumbai, dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and his upcoming music

18 May,2023 03:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
LSG to don Mohun Bagan's jersey against KKR, here's why it is significant

LSG to don Mohun Bagan's jersey against KKR, here's why it is significant

Lucknow Super Giants, owned by city-based conglomerate RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, will wear Mohun Bagan's fabled green and maroon-coloured jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday

18 May,2023 03:28 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent

