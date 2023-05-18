- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
Police in Maharashtra's Thane has arrested five persons who allegedly tried to sell a 20-day-old boy
The Supreme Court stayed the ban imposed by West Bengal government on the film 'The Kerala Story'. Meanwhile, In Tamil Nadu, additional security will be provided for every cinema hall and requisite arrangements will be made for moviegoers who want to see the film18 May,2023 04:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Mumbai Traffic Police have hence decided to permanently make the patch under the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division a 'No Parking Zone'18 May,2023 03:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
The English DJ, who recently played at the one-day electronic dance music festival, ‘Road To Ultra’ was really excited to be in India for the first time. In an exclusive interview with Mid-day Online, he spoke about coming to Mumbai, dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and his upcoming music18 May,2023 03:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Lucknow Super Giants, owned by city-based conglomerate RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, will wear Mohun Bagan's fabled green and maroon-coloured jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday18 May,2023 03:28 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT