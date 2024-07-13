-
40-minute disruption witnessed on Kalyan-bound slow line between 1 pm and 1.40 pm
Priyanka was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. Even after the hectic two days, she posed for the cameramen stationed at the airport13 July,2024 12:29 PM IST | Mumbai
The accused, temple priest and sevaks, offered the woman tea laced with marijuana and sexually assaulted her when she became intoxicated; was murdered in the morning when she questioned them13 July,2024 08:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Faisal Tandel
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana is back in Mumbai after creating several records in the ODI series against South Africa. In a conversation with mid-day.com, she talks about her sports journey and unconventional life choices and reveals her interests beyond cricket13 July,2024 10:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Young Indian stars aim for a dominant show to grab series victory when they face Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I in Harare today13 July,2024 06:48 AM IST | Harare | PTI
