Breaking News
Mumbai: Hit by school van, girl dies after 11 days
Worli hit-and-run case: Cops recover discarded beer cans
Heavy rain likely to lash Mumbai today, IMD issues orange alert
Ghatkopar hoarding case: Two commissioners figure in the SIT charge sheet
Mumbai: Early morning rain, full-day of disruptions
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Roof collapse at CSMT, rail fracture, erratic services seen on CR

40-minute disruption witnessed on Kalyan-bound slow line between 1 pm and 1.40 pm

Janhvi-Shikhar pose together in unseen video from Anant-Radhika's wedding

13 July,2024 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch! Priyanka tells paparazzi 'so jao' as she poses at airport

Priyanka was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. Even after the hectic two days, she posed for the cameramen stationed at the airport

13 July,2024 12:29 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Woman gangraped and murdered in Thane

The accused, temple priest and sevaks, offered the woman tea laced with marijuana and sexually assaulted her when she became intoxicated; was murdered in the morning when she questioned them

13 July,2024 08:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Faisal Tandel
Sports News
EXCLUSIVE | If not a cricketer, I’d be a chef: Smriti Mandhana

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana is back in Mumbai after creating several records in the ODI series against South Africa. In a conversation with mid-day.com, she talks about her sports journey and unconventional life choices and reveals her interests beyond cricket

13 July,2024 10:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
It’s time to seal the deal!

Young Indian stars aim for a dominant show to grab series victory when they face Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I in Harare today

13 July,2024 06:48 AM IST | Harare | PTI

