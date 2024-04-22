-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire and Maharashtra Minister Sandipan Bhumre on Monday filed their nomination papers from Aurangabad seat for Lok Sabha elections
In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he had not told his parents or close friends about the film till its release was planned.22 April,2024 07:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Monday released his party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 which supports the demand for a caste-based census22 April,2024 03:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Delve into the global observance of Earth Day as nations around the world, including Spain, France, India, Great Britain and Indonesia, unite for planet Earth22 April,2024 08:39 PM IST | Editor
The dynamics of power and privilege inherent in the IPL ecosystem perpetuate a culture of ‘objectification’, where the female body appears no less than a commodity to be consumed at will22 April,2024 08:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT