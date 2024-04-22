Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Khaire, Maharashtra minister Bhumre file nominations
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire and Maharashtra Minister Sandipan Bhumre on Monday filed their nomination papers from Aurangabad seat for Lok Sabha elections

Salman Khan considering moving to Panvel farmhouse permanently?

Salman Khan considering moving to Panvel farmhouse permanently?

22 April,2024 05:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Manoj Bajpayee reveals he never told his parents about Satya before its release

Manoj Bajpayee reveals he never told his parents about Satya before its release

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he had not told his parents or close friends about the film till its release was planned.

22 April,2024 07:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases manifesto, supports demand for caste-based census
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases manifesto, supports demand for caste-based census

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Monday released his party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 which supports the demand for a caste-based census

22 April,2024 03:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
From Paris to Mumbai: Earth day highlights around the world in photos

From Paris to Mumbai: Earth day highlights around the world in photos

Delve into the global observance of Earth Day as nations around the world, including Spain, France, India, Great Britain and Indonesia, unite for planet Earth

22 April,2024 08:39 PM IST | Editor
Sports News
Cheerleading is not everyone's cup of tea

Mid-Day Premium Cheerleading is not everyone’s cup of tea

The dynamics of power and privilege inherent in the IPL ecosystem perpetuate a culture of ‘objectification’, where the female body appears no less than a commodity to be consumed at will

22 April,2024 08:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


