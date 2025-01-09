Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
Video: Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune

The video of the incident has surfaced online in which people can be seen witnessing the incident and later overpowering the suspect

Balayya's Daaku Maharaaj pre-release event cancelled after Tirupati stampede

09 January,2025 05:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
How the famed Bollywood family went from Nagrath to Roshan, watch trailer

The Roshans will take you through the rich legacy of the Bollywood film family that has made major contribution to the film industry behind the camera and in front of it. Watch the trailer here

09 January,2025 04:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
HMPV Outbreak LIVE: J&K opens dedicated ICU ward in Jammu to tackle rising cases
LIVE Blog

HMPV Outbreak LIVE Updates: Responding to the concerns triggered by the detection of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country, the Jammu and Kashmir health department has set up a specialised ICU ward in Jammu to address any potential outbreak of the disease.

09 January,2025 01:19 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Rise of respiratory infections expected during winter: WHO official on HMPV

She further added that as per Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the pathogens causing the disease are "known ones"

09 January,2025 02:03 PM IST | Geneva | ANI
Sports News
South Africa minister calls for Proteas to boycott Afghanistan game

The Proteas are scheduled to play Afghanistan on Feb. 21 in a group match in Karachi, Pakistan

09 January,2025 05:18 PM IST | Pretoria (South Africa) | mid-day online correspondent

