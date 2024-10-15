Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: ECI to announce schedule for polls today
The ECI, along with the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, will also announce dates for the Jharkhand assembly election

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's father SLAPPED him for wanting to be a director

15 October,2024 09:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena: ‘Winning is a bonus, not the focus’

After refusing Bigg Boss for eight years, Vivian Dsena joins reality show to get out of his comfort zone

15 October,2024 08:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Letty Mariam Abraham
Mumbai
Irsalwadi landslide survivors finally get keys to their new homes

Forty-four survivors to move into their newly constructed homes; while some express joy, others await promised jobs

15 October,2024 08:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Fear of test results delays breast cancer diagnoses, say Mumbai doctors

Mid-Day Premium Fear of test results delays breast cancer diagnoses, say Mumbai doctors

Breast cancer is a major cause of mortality globally. Routine screenings are important for early diagnosis, however, many physical, psychological and social challenges persist. Mumbai doctors throw light on some of these factors and debunk myths about breast cancer screening

15 October,2024 09:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Middle overs strategy under scrutiny, Muzumdar laments missed fielding chances

Middle overs strategy under scrutiny, Muzumdar laments missed fielding chances

Unbeaten half-centurion Harmanpreet Kaur feels she didn’t utilise the loose deliveries in the middle overs while head coach Amol Muzumdar points to lapses in the field to explain India’s agonising nine-run defeat to Australia on Sunday night

15 October,2024 07:14 AM IST | Sharjah | Santosh Suri

