Mumbai: CR widens platforms at Kasara; expected to ease travel for commuters
Only suggestion, not order: NESCO on stray dog feeding spots
Mumbai: Officials ‘clueless’ about source of Andheri high-rise fire
Bomb threats to flights surge with 36 more incidents reported on Sunday; officials seek assistance from social media firms
Tenth arrest in Baba Siddique murder, three still at large
Congress to release first list of candidates tomorrow, says Nana Patole
Nana Patole's announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released the first list of 99 candidates for the Maharashtra Elections 2024.

Adar Poonawalla invests Rs 1000 crore in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

21 October,2024 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sanjay Dutt shares heartfelt birthday message for his twins

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to drop a sweet birthday wish for his twins Iqra and Shahraan. He shared some advice for his kids and also dropped unseen pictures with them

21 October,2024 12:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
IN PHOTOS: Neglected spaces under Mumbai flyovers is a growing concern

Many flyovers in Mumbai, particularly from Dahisar to Bandra, have spaces underneath them that are neglected and misused, often turning into junkyards or unsafe areas. Pics/ Ashish Raje, Nimesh Dave, Satej Shinde, Aditi Haralkar; Reported by: Dipti Singh

21 October,2024 11:34 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Mid-Day Premium Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The link between menopause and breast cancer

The link between menopause and breast cancer is often-overlooked. Medical experts delve into how hormonal changes during menopause can impact breast health and offer practical advice on early detection, risk factors, and preventive measures

21 October,2024 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Mid-Day Premium Positivity reigns supreme in India dressing room despite defeat to NZ

The stark contrast between India’s dismal first innings and their spirited second innings was all that cricket stands for

21 October,2024 11:51 AM IST | Bengaluru | Srijanee Majumdar

